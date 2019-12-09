Royal Oak — An owner of Wallside Windows has donated $21 million to Beaumont Health, one of the largest gifts ever made to the Metro Detroit health system.

The donation by Stuart H. Blanck of Birmingham will be used to support emergency services and future unmet needs of the eight-hospital health system.

In recognition of his gift, the emergency center at Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak has been named the “Stuart H. Blanck Emergency Center,” the health system announced Monday.

“I gave this gift because Beaumont means so much to this community and to my family," Blanck said in a press release issued by the health system on Monday.

"My mother is 98 years old. Knowing the Beaumont, Royal Oak Emergency Center is there for us comforts my family and supports our community."

Beaumont-Royal Oak completed a three-year, $120.8 million expansion and renovation of its emergency center in February. The project doubled the center's size and includes state-of-the-art technology, as well as greater privacy and more comfortable amenities for patients and families.

“We are very grateful for Mr. Blanck’s extraordinary philanthropy. His gift will help us continue to deliver exceptional patient care in our Royal Oak emergency center and will significantly help Beaumont meet the future unforeseen needs of our health system,” Beaumont Health CEO John Fox said.

Margaret Cooney Casey, Beaumont Health chief development officer and president of the Beaumont Health Foundation, added: “Mr. Blanck’s exceptional gift will make an indelible difference for the tens of thousands of people who depend upon our Royal Oak emergency center.

"As health care continues to evolve, Mr. Blanck’s commitment to supporting future unmet needs will help ensure our ability to provide the best in care to the families and communities we serve.”

In addition to the Royal Oak facility, Beaumont has hospitals in Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Grosse Pointe, Taylor, Trenton, Troy and the city of Wayne.

“I am proud to have my name associated with the phenomenal Beaumont team," Blanck said. "Supporting education, training and program development is my way of saying thank you.

"Supporting Beaumont has become the primary objective of my philanthropy.”

