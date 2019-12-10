U.S. equity-index futures pushed higher on rising speculation the Trump administration will delay implementing new tariffs on Chinese imports this week. Treasuries fell.

Contracts on the S&P 500 advanced after reports that the two sides are de-escalating the trade dispute days before a Dec. 15 deadline for fresh tariffs on Chinese goods. Bloomberg reported that Chinese officials expect the levies won’t take hold as talks continue, citing people familiar with discussions. The 10-year Treasury yield turned flat, while gold pared gains. Crude slipped.

In this Dec. 5, 2019, file photo Robert Charmak, center, works with fellow traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, Dec. 11. (Photo: Richard Drew, AP, File)

Trade continued to dominate sentiment on equity markets, with the dispute between the world’s two largest economies taking much of the blame for a slowdown in global growth. The spat is overshadowing a spate of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve gathering Wednesday.

The pound rose ahead of a key political poll and just two days before a general election dominated by Brexit. The euro advanced while European bonds drifted lower after French and German economic data beat expectations.

Elsewhere, crude-oil futures nudged lower and emerging-market shares slipped. In Asia, a regional benchmark declined overall in below-average volumes but shares in South Korea and China climbed. Japan’s 10-year bond yield rose above zero for the first time since March before reversing.

Here are some key events to watch this week:

The Federal Reserve decides on interest rates on Wednesday, followed by a press briefing from Chairman Jerome Powell.

The next European Central Bank policy decision is on Thursday.

The U.K. holds a general election Thursday.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.1% as of 8:59 a.m. New York time.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures added 0.1%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined 0.4%.

Germany’s DAX Index declined 0.7%.

South Korea’s Kospi index gained 0.4%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

The British pound jumped 0.2% to $1.3176.

The euro gained 0.1% to $1.1077.

The Japanese yen was little changed at 108.60 per dollar.

The Indian rupee strengthened 0.2% to 70.926 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 1.81%.

Germany’s 10-year yield climbed one basis point to -0.30%.

Britain’s 10-year yield rose two basis points to 0.786%.

Japan’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to -0.013%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude decreased 0.6% to $58.67 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.4% to $1,467.02 an ounce.

LME nickel declined 1.4% to $13,155 per metric ton.

