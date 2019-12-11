Kroger Co. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. are deepening the partnership they started last year by forming a purchasing organization to lower their costs for grocery, health and beauty items.

Key Insights

Kroger Chief Financial Officer Gary Millerchip said the venture, which will be called the Retail Procurement Alliance, won’t lead to headcount reductions and could eventually expand to include other retailers.

The alliance extends the partnership between the nation’s biggest supermarkets chain and one of its largest drugstore companies. They first linked up in October 2018 to offer grocery products from Kroger in 13 Walgreens locations, plus the ability to pick up online-grocery orders. The pilot program expanded in August to an additional 35 locations and now also includes beauty items from Walgreens sold in some Kroger stores.

Cost savings are a priority for Kroger right now. The company said Dec. 5 that it’s on track to eliminate more than $1 billion in costs in 2019, and deliver an additional $1 billion in savings in 2020.

Market Reaction

Kroger shares have gained 1.3% this year — well below the 25% advance of the S&P 500 Index. Walgreens stock, meanwhile, has fallen 15%.

