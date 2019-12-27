Have some gifts you need to return? Some retailers are offering extended holiday return periods that run into late January. Others just happen to have fairly good return policies in place.

Here are the holiday deadlines you need to know so you can return that ugly sweater your Secret Santa got you — and actually treat yourself to something nice.

Amazon

■Gifts shipped by Amazon.com between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31. If you are returning a gift someone gave you, Amazon or the seller will process the refund as an Amazon Gift Card.

■Items sold and shipped by a third-party seller on Amazon may have a different return or exchange policy.

■To check your gift’s free return eligibility or to request a return authorization, log in to your Amazon.com account and visit the Online Returns Center.

■For more information on how to request a return, visit Amazon.com’s Help & Customer Service page and search under the Returns & Refunds tab for “Return a Gift.”

Tip: If you hate waiting in line at the post office or don’t want to worry about your package getting lost in the mail, return it to your local Kohl’s.

All Kohl’s will pack, label and ship eligible Amazon.com returns for free. To learn more about the Kohl’s return option, visit kohls.com/feature/amazon.jsp.

Best Buy

■Most gifts purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned through Jan. 14 with a receipt. All items must be in a “like-new” condition. If your item is damaged or defective, you can ask for a replacement.

■Cellphones, tablets, smart watches and major appliances such as refrigerators and microwaves are excluded from the holiday extension. Cellphones, tablets and smart watches can be returned or exchanged within 14 days of purchase with the receipt.

■Returns without a receipt will be accepted on case-by-case basis.

■Opened computer software, movies, music, video games, books, video game guides and sheet music can only be exchanged for an identical item.

■Items listed as “Final Sale” cannot be returned.

Tip: If you are returning a gift you received, Best Buy will give you store credit. If you return the gift by mail, the store will credit the gift purchaser and notify them via email. To see the full list of Best Buy’s return policy, visit BestBuy.com.

Macy’s

■Jewelry, watches, social dresses and Backstage merchandise bought between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31.

■Tech accessories and Apple products purchased between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 8.

■Last Act merchandise does not have a holiday extension. Last Act gifts can be returned within 30 days of purchase but must have the price tags attached.

■All returned items must be in sellable condition with original tags attached. Shipping and delivery fees will not be refunded.

■Items purchased in-store can only be returned or exchanged in store. Items purchased at macys.com can be returned by mail or in-store.

■In order to do a return or exchange in-store, you will need to bring one of the following: receipt, credit or debit card used to make the purchase, return label, packing slip, order or shipping confirmation email or registry number.

■To do a return or exchange online, you will need the order number and shipping address ZIP code. If you were the one who bought the item, you can either sign in, type in your order number and verify with your email or phone number.

■Items not purchased during the holiday extension time frame may be eligible for Macy’s regular return policy, which generally accepts returns within 90 days of purchase.

For a full list of return and exchange exceptions, visit macys.com Help Center and search under Returns & Exchanges.

JCPenney

■Items with a receipt or gift receipt are eligible for an exchange or refund at the original purchase price and will be returned to the original payment method (cash, credit card, debit card, etc.)

■Gifts without a receipt may be eligible for an exchange or refund at the item’s lowest selling price within the last 45 days of the return date. You will need to present a valid government photo ID at the store for the return or exchange.

Keep in mind that return and exchange eligibility varies by what category the item falls under. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:

■All fine jewelry and watches can be returned within 60 days of purchase with a receipt. Watches must be unworn and returned with any accessories that came with it.

■Fitness trackers and smart watches can be returned within 10 days of purchase with a receipt.

■Electronics, fitness equipment, furniture and mattresses must be returned within 48 hours of delivery with a receipt. Defective or damaged items must also be reported within those 48 hours. Returns will be charged a 15% restocking fee and $85 pickup fee.

■For appliances such as refrigerators, washers, dryers, dishwashers and microwaves, you will need to call JCPenney Customer Care at (844) 527-2775.

Tip: While you can complete a return in-store or by mail, JCPenney recommends you take the item to the store instead, even if it was purchased online. It’s quicker, easier and has less paperwork. To see JCPenney’s full return policy, visit jcpenney.com/m/returns

Walmart

Eligible gifts bought between Oct. 24 and Dec. 25 with a 14- or 30-day return window will have an extended return period starting on Dec. 26 both in-store and online.

Here’s what that means:

■Items that originally had a 14-day return window now have until Jan. 10 to be returned.

■Gifts with a 30-day return window have until Jan. 25 to be returned. Most electronics, including drones, computers, tablets and televisions, fall under the 30-day return policy.

■Unopened and unused items with a 90-day return window, such as video games, books and DVDs will not have an extension.

■Most items bought at Walmart.com can be returned at a store or by mail. Items bought online by a dealer or reseller will not be eligible for returns, refunds or exchanges.

■If it was sold by a Marketplace Seller, you must refer to the seller’s return policy.

Target

■Most unopened items can be returned within 90 days of purchase for a refund or exchange with a receipt. Some items will have a “modified return policy” printed on the receipt, packing slip or listed on Target.com.

Here’s what you need to know:

■All electronics and entertainment items bought between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 will have a 30-day refund period starting on Dec. 26.

■All Apple products, with the exception of cellphones, that were purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 will have a 15-day refund period starting on Dec. 26.

■All mobile phones can be returned or exchanged within 14 days. Customers under a carrier contract might have to pay early termination fees.

■Opened video games, movies, CDs and software will not be returnable. Instead, Target says you can exchange the item for the same title or for a similar item.

■Opened, damaged and receipt-less gifts will be returned or exchanged on a case-by-case basis.

Bed Bath & Beyond

■Most products have a refund period of 180 days after purchase with a receipt.

■Items returned with a gift receipt will be exchanged or refunded for store credit up to 180 days from the date of purchase.

■If you lost the receipt, the store can try to find it by using your credit or debit card number, gift card number, order number, registry number, merchandise credit number or checking account number.

■New and unopened items without a receipt might be eligible for a store credit that will be 20% less than the items current selling price.

■Any item that is open or used and does not have a receipt will not be accepted.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

■Returns are on a case-by-case basis at Nordstrom.

■Nordstrom.com purchases can be returned by mail or in-store.

■While a receipt, gift receipt or order number is recommended, Nordstrom says some items might be accepted without a receipt. In those cases, you will have to show an I.D. and will get the money back as as a store credit.

■Gifts purchased from Oct. 30 to Dec. 17 at Nordstrom Rack have until Jan. 31 to be returned with the receipt.

■Returns requested for items purchased before Oct. 30 or after Dec. 17 will be approved at management’s discretion. You might also get charged a late return fee and only receive a partial refund (50% off the original sale price)

■All returned items must be unused and cannot be altered or damaged.

Dick’s Sporting Goods

■Most items have a 60-day return policy with a receipt or packing slip.

■Those who have a gift receipt will be offered a gift card or an even exchange.

■If you don’t have a receipt or packing slip, you might be able to return your gift for a store credit. You will have to present an ID to receive the store credit, which the company says would be for the item’s lowest selling price.

■To learn more about the store’s return policy, visit dickssportinggoods.com/s/return-policy

H&M

■Any clothing purchased between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6 has until Jan. 6 for a full refund with a receipt, according to the retailer’s extended holiday return policy.

■Any items bought on Dec. 7 and later falls under the company’s regular 30-days return period with a receipt.

■If your gift is returned after the 30 days, you will be given a store credit unless the merchandise was marked as a final sale.

■H&M’s designer collection, which typically only has a seven-day return period, also does not fall under the extended holiday return period.

■Any sale item (excluding Black Friday deals) purchased up until Dec. 24 will be eligible for exchanges as long as it’s new, with the tags attached and is returned to the original purchasing store.

