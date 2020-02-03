Enbridge Inc.’s replacement and expansion of the Line 3 oil pipeline cleared a key regulatory hurdle in Minnesota.

The state’s Public Utilities Commission approved a revised environmental impact statement on a 3-1 vote on Monday. The agency still needs to reinstate the project’s certificate of need and route permit, according to Juli Kellner, a spokeswoman for Calgary-based Enbridge.

Enbridge’s expansion of Line 3 is a key project for the Canadian oil industry, which has been hurt by a lack of pipeline capacity. The C$9 billion ($6.8 billion) project would add 370,000 barrels of daily shipping capacity along a roughly 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) route from the Alberta oil hub of Hardisty to Superior, Wisconsin.

In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, opponents of Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota demonstrate in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota regulators on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, approved a revised environmental impact statement for Enbridge Energy's proposal to update and upgrade its Line 3 pipeline. (Photo: Steve Karnowski, AP)

The project had been delayed by a year because of opposition from indigenous groups and environmentalists, as well as permitting issues. The delay caused Alberta to extend its mandatory oil-output cuts for a year to prevent a glut from forming in the province.

Enbridge’s plan hit a snag in June, when Minnesota’s Court of Appeals ruled that the project’s environmental impact statement was inadequate, saying it didn’t address the potential effects of a spill into the Lake Superior watershed. The revised impact statement approved on Monday included study of a potential spill.

The expansion avoided a possible obstacle in September, when the Minnesota Supreme Court denied petitions for further review from non-profit groups opposing the project.

