A California firm plans to acquire the parent company of Detroit Salt Co., which operates a 1,500-acre underground salt mine more than 1,000 feet beneath Detroit.

Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC said it plans to purchase Kissner Group Holdings LP, which acquired Detroit Salt Co. in 2010. The company was formed in the early 1900s.

The entrance to the mine is in southwest Detroit near Melvindale and the Marathon refinery. Salt from the mine is used primarily to de-ice roads and sidewalks.

The companies did not disclose details of the acquisition.

"This investment represents another important step in our plan to build a diversified industrial conglomerate," James Fordyce, co-CEO of Stone Canyon said in a statement.

Kissner group is billed as a leading bulk salt producer, and is headquartered in Kansas. The company owns and operates two salt mines, one in Detroit, and the other in Kansas.

