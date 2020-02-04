LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A California firm plans to acquire the parent company of Detroit Salt Co., which operates a 1,500-acre underground salt mine more than 1,000 feet beneath Detroit. 

Stone Canyon Industries Holdings LLC said it plans to purchase Kissner Group Holdings LP, which acquired Detroit Salt Co. in 2010. The company was formed in the early 1900s.

The entrance to the mine is in southwest Detroit near Melvindale and the Marathon refinery. Salt from the mine is used primarily to de-ice roads and sidewalks.

The companies did not disclose details of the acquisition. 

"This investment represents another important step in our plan to build a diversified industrial conglomerate," James Fordyce, co-CEO of Stone Canyon said in a statement.

Kissner group is billed as a leading bulk salt producer, and is headquartered in Kansas. The company owns and operates two salt mines, one in Detroit, and the other in Kansas.

Detroit's salt mine: City beneath the city
Men work in the salt mine underneath Detroit in this undated photo. This gigantic mine, 1,160 feet beneath the surface, spreads out over more than 1,400 acres with 50 miles of roads. The Detroit News Archives
Miners work deep underground in this undated photo. A huge sea covering the region evaporated more than 400 million years ago, forming salt deposits that were gradually buried by glacial activity. The Detroit News Archives
The existence of rock salt in the Detroit area was discovered in 1895, and the difficult and expensive work of digging a mine shaft began in 1906. The original company went bankrupt before any salt was mined. The reorganized Detroit Rock Salt Co. opened in 1910. Its facility on W. Fort at Sanders is seen in 1923.
The existence of rock salt in the Detroit area was discovered in 1895, and the difficult and expensive work of digging a mine shaft began in 1906. The original company went bankrupt before any salt was mined. The reorganized Detroit Rock Salt Co. opened in 1910. Its facility on W. Fort at Sanders is seen in 1923. The Detroit News Archives
A worker toils in the salt mine in January 1924. By then the mine had been bought by the International Salt Co.
A worker toils in the salt mine in January 1924. By then the mine had been bought by the International Salt Co. The Detroit News Archives
By 1914, the huge Detroit mine was producing 8,000 tons of rock salt each month. This mine passageway, seen in 1941, was 22 feet wide.
By 1914, the huge Detroit mine was producing 8,000 tons of rock salt each month. This mine passageway, seen in 1941, was 22 feet wide. The Detroit News Archives
A miner operates a lump drill in April 1945. In the mine's early days, the salt was used mainly in the leather and food processing industries. In recent years, the salt has been used exclusively for deicing roads.
A miner operates a lump drill in April 1945. In the mine’s early days, the salt was used mainly in the leather and food processing industries. In recent years, the salt has been used exclusively for deicing roads. The Detroit News Archives
Marcus Maynarich, one of the two shot loaders at the Detroit mine, loads powder into holes in April 1945. An average of 10 sticks of dynamite is loaded into each of the holes, or about 130 pounds of powder to each room. An average of five rooms a night were blasted in that time.
Marcus Maynarich, one of the two shot loaders at the Detroit mine, loads powder into holes in April 1945. An average of 10 sticks of dynamite is loaded into each of the holes, or about 130 pounds of powder to each room. An average of five rooms a night were blasted in that time. The Detroit News Archives
A group of miners wait at the time clocks to go to work in April 1945. They carry the common type of carbide miners lamp.
A group of miners wait at the time clocks to go to work in April 1945. They carry the common type of carbide miners lamp. The Detroit News Archives
Miners load salt on a conveyor belt in August 1950.
Miners load salt on a conveyor belt in August 1950. The Detroit News Archives
Miners use an electric shovel in August 1950. All equipment was lowered into the mine via a shaft. Due to the shaft's narrow opening, most equipment is disassembled and lowered piece by piece, then reassembled in a machine shop below.
Miners use an electric shovel in August 1950. All equipment was lowered into the mine via a shaft. Due to the shaft’s narrow opening, most equipment is disassembled and lowered piece by piece, then reassembled in a machine shop below. The Detroit News Archives
A traffic sign is seen in the salt mine in August 1950.v
A traffic sign is seen in the salt mine in August 1950.v The Detroit News Archives
Michigan Gov. G. Mennen "Soapy" Williams, left, and others view the mine in 1950.
Michigan Gov. G. Mennen "Soapy" Williams, left, and others view the mine in 1950. The Detroit News Archives
Gov. Williams, at lower right, tours the salt mine in October 1950.
Gov. Williams, at lower right, tours the salt mine in October 1950. The Detroit News Archives
A tour at the International Salt Mines, 1950.
A tour at the International Salt Mines, 1950. The Detroit News Archives
A Jeep pulls men from the shaft bottom over roads of pure salt in the Detroit mine of the International Salt Co. in Detroit, in October 1950.
A Jeep pulls men from the shaft bottom over roads of pure salt in the Detroit mine of the International Salt Co. in Detroit, in October 1950. The Detroit News Archives
A sinkhole developed under the Windsor salt mine, across the river from Detroit, in 1954, causing thousands of dollars in damage.
A sinkhole developed under the Windsor salt mine, across the river from Detroit, in 1954, causing thousands of dollars in damage. The Detroit News Archives
Rock salt is picked up by a power shovel circa 1957.
Rock salt is picked up by a power shovel circa 1957. The Detroit News Archives
International Salt Mine in Detroit, December 1965.
International Salt Mine in Detroit, December 1965. The Detroit News Archives
Harvey Ward and Leslie Walker work on a salt pile in October 1953.
Harvey Ward and Leslie Walker work on a salt pile in October 1953. The Detroit News Archives
Joseph L. Visintainer uses a power saw that undercuts a 10-foot "room" of salt, circa 1957. Under the room-and-pillar method of removing salt, shafts were sunk into the ground, and miners broke up the rock salt with drills after detonation engineers had blasted a section.The miners then removed chunks of salt, creating huge rooms separated by pillars of salt.
Joseph L. Visintainer uses a power saw that undercuts a 10-foot "room" of salt, circa 1957. Under the room-and-pillar method of removing salt, shafts were sunk into the ground, and miners broke up the rock salt with drills after detonation engineers had blasted a section.The miners then removed chunks of salt, creating huge rooms separated by pillars of salt. The Detroit News Archives
Russell M. Burrows and Craig Hotson work in the mines in June 1967.
Russell M. Burrows and Craig Hotson work in the mines in June 1967. The Detroit News Archives
John L. Ryan Jr., assistant plant manager, and Roy W. Yokley, mine foreman, on the phone, work in the mine circa 1957.
John L. Ryan Jr., assistant plant manager, and Roy W. Yokley, mine foreman, on the phone, work in the mine circa 1957. The Detroit News Archives
A trailer serves as an office in the salt mines in 1967.
A trailer serves as an office in the salt mines in 1967. The Detroit News Archives
A mountain of salt is reflected in water at the Morton salt yards at Fort and Miller in 1972.
A mountain of salt is reflected in water at the Morton salt yards at Fort and Miller in 1972. The Detroit News Archives
A front-end loader digs into a salt pile at the Morton yard in February 1977.
A front-end loader digs into a salt pile at the Morton yard in February 1977. The Detroit News Archives
Rock salt processing in December 1974.
Rock salt processing in December 1974. The Detroit News Archives
A truck, traveling on smooth roads of glittering salt 1,137 feet beneath Detroit in the mine of the International Salt Company, carries newly blasted salt several thousand feet to a primary crusher station in this undated photo.
A truck, traveling on smooth roads of glittering salt 1,137 feet beneath Detroit in the mine of the International Salt Company, carries newly blasted salt several thousand feet to a primary crusher station in this undated photo. The Detroit News Archives
The salt deposit is a comparatively flat seam averaging 26 feet in thickness in this undated photo.
The salt deposit is a comparatively flat seam averaging 26 feet in thickness in this undated photo. The Detroit News Archives
Salt is conveyed to the surface from 1,200 feet below ground in 1982.
Salt is conveyed to the surface from 1,200 feet below ground in 1982. The Detroit News Archives
The salt mine is seen in 1982, a year before International Salt closed the mine's operations.
The salt mine is seen in 1982, a year before International Salt closed the mine's operations. The Detroit News Archives
Mining at the International Salt Mines in the early 1980s.
Mining at the International Salt Mines in the early 1980s. The Detroit News Archives
In 1985, Chrystal Mines, Inc. purchased the mine, intending to use it as a storage site.
In 1985, Chrystal Mines, Inc. purchased the mine, intending to use it as a storage site. The Detroit News Archives
A ship unloads salt at the Detroit Marine terminal, November 1983.
A ship unloads salt at the Detroit Marine terminal, November 1983. The Detroit News Archives
Dennis Gilmore of Dallas, Texas, was visiting friends in Detroit and took a 60-70 pound saltblock home with him during a tour of the mines in April 1986, when they were owned by Crystal Mines, Inc.
Dennis Gilmore of Dallas, Texas, was visiting friends in Detroit and took a 60-70 pound saltblock home with him during a tour of the mines in April 1986, when they were owned by Crystal Mines, Inc. The Detroit News Archives
Walter Tomyn, owner of what was then Crystal Salt mines, poses for a photo in 1986. In 1997, the Detroit Salt Company LLC purchased the mines from Crystal and began production in 1998. In 2010, the Kissner Group purchased Detroit Salt, along with ownership of the mine.
Walter Tomyn, owner of what was then Crystal Salt mines, poses for a photo in 1986. In 1997, the Detroit Salt Company LLC purchased the mines from Crystal and began production in 1998. In 2010, the Kissner Group purchased Detroit Salt, along with ownership of the mine. The Detroit News Archives
Workers in the salt mines, circa 1982. Under the current management of the Kissner Group of Canada, the Detroit Salt Company LLC operates Michigan's only rock salt mine.
Workers in the salt mines, circa 1982. Under the current management of the Kissner Group of Canada, the Detroit Salt Company LLC operates Michigan's only rock salt mine. The Detroit News Archives
