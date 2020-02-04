Royal Oak — Hyatt House, an extended-stay hotel, is coming to the Woodward Corners by Beaumont development in Royal Oak.

Construction is set to begin in May on the 128-room, five-story hotel near Woodward and 13 Mile, officials said Tuesday. The hotel is expected to open in 2021.

"As a good neighbor to our Royal Oak community, we’ll welcome business and leisure travelers looking for a hotel that offers an excellent array of other businesses nearby, including a grocer, restaurants and coffee shops," said Carolyn Wilson, Beaumont Health Chief Operating Officer.

"In addition, the location will be convenient for patients who travel to Beaumont Royal Oak for specialized medical care and families supporting loved ones receiving treatment."

Wilson and other project partners revealed the hotel's name and brand at F45 Training in Woodward Corners. The fitness studio sits next to the empty lot where the hotel will be built. Both are a short distance from the Meijer's Woodward Corner Market that opened its doors last week.

Beaumont has owned the property since the 1980s. It began to redevelop the site a few years ago after surveying residents, employees and patients. Since that time, restaurants, an urgent care center, the fitness studio and the market have opened.

Colorado-based Pedersen Development Company will finance and develop the Hyatt House project while Portland, Maine-based Olympia Hotel Management will manage it.

The Hyatt House brand has a mix of room styles, including some with living rooms and fully equipped kitchens. Common areas will include a lounge, a 24-hour market, 24-hour gym and flexible meeting spaces. with bedrooms, kitchenettes and den rooms, said Christy Wells, director of development for Hyatt.

"It kind of has a little bit of a mixture of everything, and we really feel it's the right brand to serve the needs of the surrounding community," she said.

