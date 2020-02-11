Detroit — An AC Hotel will open in late 2021 at the site of the former Bonstelle Theatre, a developer announced Tuesday morning.

Detroit's Roxbury Group says it has signed an agreement with Marriott International to develop the project, which will have 153 rooms over 10 stories. Construction is expected to begin this summer, according to a statement.

An artist's rendering shows AC Detroit at the Bonstelle on Woodward in the city’s Brush Park neighborhood. (Photo: The Roxbury Group)

The project, estimated to cost $46 million, will restore the Bonstelle Theatre "to its original 1903 Albert Kahn-designed exterior and 1925 interior redesign," carried out under its then-new owner, Jessie Bonstelle.

The theater will be used as a live performance and community event space. Roxbury says it "recently entered into a long-term master lease" of the Bonstelle property with Wayne State University.

The theater itself had a two-decade history as Temple Beth El, a synagogue, before the synagogue moved north and the building was sold.

Bonstelle Theatre was home to a theater company and used to screen movies. Wayne State bought it in 1951, and in 2018 announced it would decommission the theater.

