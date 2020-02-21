Detroit — Dan Gilbert, the billionaire who was a key driver in transforming downtown Detroit in the past decade, made news Friday just by appearing in public in his first speech since a major stroke nine months ago.

Buy Photo Dan Gilbert waves as he receives a standing ovation at the Crain’s Newsmaker luncheon held at the MGM Grand Casino. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

A crowd of 500 gave him a standing ovation when he was escorted onto the stage in a wheelchair and slowly rose to stand to the podium at the MGM Grand Detroit to receive an award by Crain’s Detroit Business honoring him as a “Hall of Fame” newsmaker.

His left shoulder visibly sagged and he never used his left arm. His voice was quiet, the pace of speech a bit slow at times, but his words were clear. And at the end of his 23-minute speech, the 58-year-old Quicken Loans founder and Cleveland Cavaliers owner received another standing round of applause.

Buy Photo Dan Gilbert receives and award from KC Crain, CEO Crain’s, at the Crain’s Newsmaker luncheon held at the MGM Grand Casino. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The Quicken Loans founder and Cleveland Cavaliers owner emphasized that his companies are doing fine without him because he and others built strong culture and a solid group of executives.

His speech itself was a long list of thanks that touted the progress Detroit has made in the past decade.

In 2010, Gilbert moved the Quicken Loans headquarters from the suburbs to downtown. He quickly then went on a “skyscraper sale." Entities tied to Gilbert’s Bedrock now own more than 100 downtown properties. Bedrock and its affiliates are now the city's largest employer, with more than 17,000 workers.

Stephen Ross, owner of Miami Dolphins and New York real estate mogul at the Crain’s Newsmaker luncheon. (Photo: Max Ortiz)

One project that Gilbert is involved with — a University of Michigan "Innovation Center" on the edge of Greektown — got a boost Friday at the event.

Real estate mogul Stephen Ross, chairman of the New York-based Related Companies LP, said he would contribute an "initial gift" of $100 million to the campus in Detroit. Gilbert also is expected to give major funding to the project located at the failed Wayne County Jail site. But Ross also added that “we are going to need a lot of support” to make the Innovation Center a reality. The estimated cost of the educational component of the center is $300 million; the mixed-use part of that development could easily double the cost.

U-M President Mark Schlissel and Mayor Mike Duggan arrive at the Crain’s Newsmaker of the Year luncheon at the MGM Grand Casino. (Photo: Max Ortiz)

Although he did not talk about it in his Friday speech, Gilbert told Crain's last week that he's focused on finishing the estimated $1 billion Hudson's-block development on Woodward where the Hudson's department store was located. Bedrock has not yet announced the anchor tenant for the mixed-use development.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/02/21/dan-gilbert-makes-first-public-speech-since-stroke-enthusiastic-crowd/4820100002/