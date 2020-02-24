Detroit – For the first time in years, if not decades, the powerful Ilitch organization is giving media a brief glimpse into one of its empty buildings Monday afternoon.

The vacant structure is next to Little Caesars Arena: the former Hotel Eddystone. The historic 13-story building stands a few yards from the sprawling sports/entertainment complex on the northern edge of downtown.

The Eddystone is one of 48 vacant buildings in Detroit owned by an entity linked to the Ilitch organization, ranging from empty warehouses, boarded homes and many historic structures like the Eddystone, based on a Detroit News analysis.

The Ilitch organization is one of Detroit's most influential companies. Different branches of the family-run business own the Little Caesars pizza chain, and the Detroit Red Wings and Tigers pro sports teams.

Entities linked to the group run or control some of the city's most popular venues: Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, MotorCity Casino Hotel and the Fox Theatre. The major venues represent part of the estimated $1.5 billion investment by the Ilitch family. The group is often hailed by city leaders as trailblazers for investing in the city when most companies fled.

But other properties like the Eddystone have remained in limbo — often for years, if not decades. Ilitch-linked entities currently own or control 157 unused properties, according to an ongoing analysis of public property records by The News.

The Ilitch group says it is on track to transform the Eddystone with about 100 residential units, 20% to be offered at affordable housing rates. It is slated for completion in 2021.

The Eddystone first opened in 1924, according to the website Historic Detroit. It has been closed since the late 1990s, according to Historic Detroit.

