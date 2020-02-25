Stocks plunged and bond yields fell to record lows after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned Americans to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak at home.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell to a record low of 1.3055% as investors sought shelter amid concern that the global spread of the virus is threatening supply chains critical to economic growth.

CDC tells Americans to start readying for outbreak

A specialist rests his head in his hand as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Photo: Richard Drew, AP)

After opening positive, the benchmark U.S. equity index turned lower in the wake of its largest loss in two years on Monday. All 11 S&P sectors fell with energy, material and financial shares leading the declines. European stocks closed in the red, while bonds from the region were mixed. Crude oil slumped again after Monday’s slide of nearly 4%.

“It’s the realization that the market was not going to bounce like it usually does after a severe one-day decline,” said Matt Maley, an equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co. “Once that become obvious, the short-term traders started selling and the long-term investors pulled in their horns.”

Earlier, Japanese shares tumbled more than 3% as traders returned after a holiday. Stocks fell in China and Australia and pushed higher in South Korea and Hong Kong. The yen strengthened against the dollar for a third day.

Erratic market moves suggest investors remain on edge over the economic impact of the virus. The World Health Organization has held off from declaring a global pandemic even as cases surged in South Korea, Italy and Japan.

“The markets are pricing in the what ifs of the coronavirus, not necessarily exactly what is,” said Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Analysts at Oxford Economics Ltd. said the epidemic could wipe more than $1 trillion from global domestic product, while the International Monetary Fund lowered its growth forecasts for the world economy.

