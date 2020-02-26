Stocks open higher on Wall Street following 2 steep drops
New York – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market finds its footing following back-to-back drops of more than 3% as fears spread about economic fallout from the virus outbreak.
Technology stocks and banks did well in early trading Wednesday. Bond prices fell back a bit after soaring over the past few days, a sign that investors were feeling a little less nervous.
The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.6%, to 3,148. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157 points, or 0.6%, to 27,237. The Nasdaq added 85 points, or 1%, to 9,048. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.
