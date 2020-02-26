New York – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market finds its footing following back-to-back drops of more than 3% as fears spread about economic fallout from the virus outbreak.

Technology stocks and banks did well in early trading Wednesday. Bond prices fell back a bit after soaring over the past few days, a sign that investors were feeling a little less nervous.

The S&P 500 rose 19 points, or 0.6%, to 3,148. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 157 points, or 0.6%, to 27,237. The Nasdaq added 85 points, or 1%, to 9,048. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.36%.

Commuters arrive on Wall Street, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in New York. Investors are getting increasingly concerned about how long it will take for the world to bring the coronavirus outbreak under some sort of control. (Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP)

