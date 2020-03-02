Buy Photo Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan CEO Daniel Loepp (Photo: David Coates, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan CEO Daniel Loepp received a total of $12.1 million in compensation in 2019, down 37 percent from the previous year.

The nonprofit mutual insurer disclosed Loepp’s salary and bonuses Monday as it reported a positive financial performance for 2019 that included positive operating margins on annual revenue of more then $30 billion.

For a sixth year, Loepp's base salary remained flat at $1.5 million. His bonus, based on goals established by the company's board, decreased to $9.05 million in 2019 from $16.2 million the year before. He received a slight bump to $1.5 million in other benefits including life insurance.

Blue Cross spokesman Andy Hetzel declined to detail any changes to the performance metric and incentive amounts used to determine Loepp’s bonus, saying: “I’m not going to really parse through the difference, but we will say the company continued to perform very strongly.

“They had a very successful year financially. Lowered rates for many of our customers and members during the course of the year. They continued to advance health care quality initiatives that are really industry leading here in Michigan. So overall his bonus reflects a very strong corporate performance across the board and returning value back to our customers and members.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan officials said it posted an operating margin of $248 million on revenue of $30.2 billion for 2019 while also gaining membership nationally. The insurer has 5.38 million members living in 50 states.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan has held steady with an average operating margin of less than one percent for more than 10 years. The company will release its complete and audited 2019 Generally Accepted Accounting Principles financial statement in its annual report in May.

BCBSM said the positive financial performance will allow it to make a $85 million payment in March to the Michigan Health Endowment Fund, philanthropic foundation that lowers healthcare costs for low-income individuals. That brings the total payments to $525 million.

“We are moderating or lowering our health insurance rates for individuals, small employers and seniors while keeping our profits low, but positive,” Loepp said in a statement Monday. “We are giving back to Michigan to strengthen the safety net and protect the vulnerable. And we are leveraging our investment holdings and non-health subsidiaries to strengthen our financial foundation and take pressure off our health insurance business for profitability.”

