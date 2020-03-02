A Houston information technology company said it is acquiring Compuware, the Detroit-based computer software company founded by Peter Karmanos.

BMC said Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to buy Compuware from Thoma Bravo LLC, a private equity firm. It is not disclosing the financial terms of the transaction, but said the deal should be completed in the coming months subject to customary closing conditions.

“BMC continues to be focused on evolving and investing in our portfolio to address and even anticipate the needs of our customers, helping them to succeed today and into tomorrow,” Ayman Sayed, BMC's president and CEO, said in a statement.

“It’s the ideal time to bring Compuware into our portfolio as the traditional mainframe AppDev market transitions to DevOps.”

BMC said the purchase is one of the biggest acquisitions in its history and its third in the last two years.

Compuware officials they are excited about the deal, too.

“Compuware is the proven and trusted partner in mainstreaming the mainframe for Agile and DevOps, and we are thrilled to now be joining forces with BMC in reinventing the future of the platform,” Chris O’Malley, Compuware's CEO, said in a statement.

“Both companies have been leaders in mainframe innovation over the last five years and we look forward to combining our complementary solution strengths and common passion for accelerating our customers’ successful digital transformations. Without a doubt, a combined BMC and Compuware is the best, brightest, and most collaborative partner for a new generation of mainframe stewards.”

Thoma Bravo officials thanked Compuware's employees.

“We are proud to have partnered with Compuware over the past five-and-a-half years during which time the company has become a leading innovator in the mainframe software market,” Seth Boro, managing partner at Thoma Bravo, said. “Compuware’s transformation during this time has been remarkable and is a testament to the vision and leadership of Chris O’Malley and the company’s Management team.”

Karmanos founded Compuware in 1973. It went public in 1992 and moved to Detroit from Farmington Hills in 2003.

In 2014, Chicago-based Thoma Bravo LLC purchased the company for $2.4 billion. Under that sale, Thoma Bravo split Compuware into two separate companies: Detroit-based Compuware, a mainframe software business, and Boston-based Dynatrace, which was focused on real-time software management and maintenance.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/03/02/compuware-sold-houston-company/4927884002/