Warren – General Motors gave a sneak peek Wednesday of a new generation of electric vehicles that the company says will eventually transform the company from a maker of gas-powered vehicles to electrics.

Two upscale GMC Hummers and two Cadillacs headlined the presentation. The Cadillacs showcasi new, non-alphanumeric badges as the brand chases Tesla for luxury-EV supremacy: the limited-edition, handcrafted Celestiq "halo" sedan and a Lyriq SUV.

GM released a teaser image of the electric Cadillac Lyriq. (Photo: GM)

The presentation to investors and media in GM’s design facility included electric vehicles from every GM brand — 11 EVs in total, including two Buicks and a Chevy SUV —displaying the company’s commitment to electrify the company from top to bottom.

The vehicles are part of GM’s plan to bring 20 new EVs to market by 2023, and all will be built on GM’s flexible new BEV3 “skateboard” architecture that can be configured for front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive and all-wheel-drive, and take battery sizes from 50kWh to 200kWh.

Coming EVs from GM include:

Cadillac Celestiq: A new flagship car for the Cadillac brand, the stunning electric sedan has long dash and wheelbase proportions. The dramatic digital interior is dominated by a pillar-to-pillar LED display screen. Though no date for production has been set, it will be custom-built in limited numbers to herald Cadillac's new direction.

Cadillac Lyriq: Teased at the 2019 Detroit auto show, the Cadillac EV will be the first Cadillac to get a real name – as opposed to the alphanumeric names of the brand’s gas-powered vehicles – when it goes into production in 2021. Like the Celestiq, the Lyriq shows off Cadillac's dramatic new styling direction with a full-fascia crest grille that bristles with LED lighting details that glow as the driver approaches the car with key or phone app.

The interior of the Lyriq is dominated by a curved LED screen. With the battery packs buried in the floor, two “floating islands” rise between the front and rear seats with controls for climate and infotainment. The Lyric SUV’s 23-inch wheels and 34-inch screen will be the biggest ever seen on a Cadillac.

The Lyric will debut with rear-wheel drive with an all-wheel drive option. GM says battery packs could vary form 50-200kWh that increase range and cost.

Cadillac SUV: Further down the road, Caddy promises a unnamed three-row EV similar in size to the Escalade. Its grille, however, will look like the Lyriq and Celestiq to distinguish it as an EV.

Buick SUV and crossover: Buick will debut two new compact Buick EVs by 2025 showcasing a new design direction for the brand. The fascias of the yet-unnamed vehicles resemble the Lamborghini Urus with thinly slit headlights perched atop big open grilles feeding cooling air to the batteries within. Like all the new GM products, the Buicks will feature Tesla-like electronics and 30-inch screens.

GMC Hummers: Hummer will introduce a sport-utility truck and sport-utility vehicle on the BEV3 platform. The former will have a shorter wheelbase and will be aimed at off-road applications. Despite thin grilles, the big vehicles will be unmistakably Hummer with big, bold proportions and square wheel arches. With no engine up front, owners will be able to take the roof off and store it in the front "frunk." Given their heft, the Hummers will likely get the biggest battery (9200 kWh) and charging (800-volt) capabilities to boast up to 1,000 horsepower.

New Chevrolets: Chevrolet will get a yet-unnamed mid-size EV SUV that bears a striking resemblance to the current Blazer. The EV architecture, however, will enable more interior space. The interior bears similar design cues to the Blazer but with a bigger, 18-inch screen.

Also shown was a teaser photo of an electric Chevy pickup truck.

In addition, GM showed two redesigned Chevy Bolt models that will be introduced over the next year. The Bolts will be the first non-Cadillac models to get self-driving Super Cruise feature.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/03/04/gms-new-ev-models-detailed-cadillacs-hummers-buicks-chevys/4952615002/