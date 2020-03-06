An Art Van Furniture bankruptcy that already strikes one expert as odd will almost surely have the usual result for customers who bought warranties:

They’re out of luck.

The liquidation sale begins Friday for the 60-year-old company with 190 furniture and mattress stores in nine states. Among the questions circulating after the closures were announced Thursday were concerns about repair guarantees.

Buy Photo Customers who bought Art Van repair guarantees and warranties for furniture and mattresses are almost certainly out of luck, a bankruptcy attorney says. (Photo: The Detroit News)

Nothing is certain until the bankruptcy goes to court, said attorney Doug Bernstein, director of the business department at Plunkett Cooney in Bloomfield Hills.

But he predicted that “the company won’t assume the guarantees because the company won’t have any assets to honor them,” and as pieces of the corporation are sold for scrap, “nobody is going to pay Art Van for the privilege of assuming liability.”

Bernstein said the liquidation announcement seemed both premature and peculiar.

Typically, he said, a company would acknowledge problems, then seek buyers for its more inviting pieces before pulling the plug.

“Here, they destroyed the value,” he said. “You mean to tell me there’s not a single location turning a profit?”

Art Van’s website, artvan.com, was “temporarily offline for maintenance” early Friday, a notification said. “Thank you for your patience.”

Repeated calls found only a busy signal at the warranty line, (888) 427-8826.

The company had sold warranties of two, four and six years for furniture, marketed as bronze, silver and gold. The lesser protection cost $50 to $475 and covered “common accidental stains and damage.”

The middle level, $70 to $600, covered “all stains and a more comprehensive list of damages.”

The six-year package was priced at $90 to $800 and added “coverage for the structural integrity of your furniture.”

Each came with a lengthy list of exclusions and a furniture care kit, “a $79.99 value,” composed of an all-purpose cleaner, wood polish, leather conditioner, soy sponge and cloth.

Art Van promised to exchange all empty bottles for fresh ones, and Facebook poster Lynn Bahr asked, “How is this going to affect the free lifetime replacement of furniture oil and leather kits now?”

“you’ll have to buy pledge,” responded customer Faris Qussar. “I’m in the same boat.”

“Gee where is our class action lawyer: so we can get the money for the pledge,” Bahr wrote. “I mean a promise is a promise for a lifetime. But Art Van’s Private Equity firm doesn’t know what a life time means!”

Art Van offered warranties on mattress protectors in 5- and 10-year increments at prices from $49 to $209.

Some furniture and mattresses come with manufacturer warranties, and those should remain in force.

As Bernstein noted, however, one of the economic problems the company cited for its failure was tariffs on Chinese imports, “and good luck having a warranty honored on those.”

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/03/06/art-van-warranty-buyers-likely-out-luck-amid-liquidation/4973819002/