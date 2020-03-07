Iconic Chicken Shack pecks away at expansion, and goes to court

Share This Story Tweet Share Share Pin Email

Chicken Shack is making plans to spread its wings, expanding in Michigan and beyond — but first, it has to fend off a company in California that serves smoothies.

Michigan's largest home-grown chain of chicken restaurants will open franchises in Bloomfield Hills in March and Ypsilanti later in the year, bringing its flock in Metro Detroit to 23. More stores will soon follow US-23 northward and I-96 to the west, said vice president Neil Sobeck, a grandson of the founders.

“The Sobecks don't want to litigate with anybody. They just want to sell chicken.” Attorney Mark Cantor

But the most pressing order of business is establishing who rules the roost when it comes to the Sobeck family name.

Sobeck Enterprises Inc., the parent company of Chicken Shack, filed suit in U.S. District Court last week against a smoothie chain called Robeks — a defensive and thoroughly modern move for a 64-year-old company whose 92-year-old matriarch still shows up for work.

This Sobeck family photo from the 1950Õs shows Chicken Shack founders John and Iola Sobeck and their children Claudette and Mark (top) and youngsters Cheryl and Michelle (bottom).

(Photo: Courtesy of Sobeck Family)

"The Sobecks don't want to litigate with anybody," said their attorney, Mark Cantor of Brooks Kushman in Southfield. "They just want to sell chicken."

But Robeks' corporate feathers were ruffled after the broasted chicken chain filed a trademark application in October for "Sobeck's," as used for restaurants, food trucks and franchising.

Robeks responded with a letter demanding that Chicken Shack cease and desist. Chicken Shack declined to do either and has asked the court to sort things out, even as Cantor said it hopes for a friendly resolution.

Mark Sobeck and his parents, Chicken Shack founders John and Iola Sobeck are seen inside the 11 Mile and Ryan Rd. Chicken Shack restaurant in the 1980's.

(Photo: Courtesy of Sobeck Family)

Long term, Cantor said, his client is trying to "come up with a new name they could use nationwide," and "we can't sit with a sword hanging over our head."

Short term, Neil Sobeck said, "we're just protecting a name we've used for more than 60 years."

Calls to Robeks' lawyer from The Detroit News went unreturned.

Counting Sobeck's 11- and 10-year-old children, who sometimes work the till in his food truck, four generations are involved in the business.

The chain is old-school enough that franchisees hold their meetings in one of the restaurants, sitting at tables like schoolkids in a cafeteria, and co-founder Iola Sobeck "still goes into the Woodward store," Neil said. "She'll put caps on the side orders of coleslaw. She'll season the ribs, or dust the chicken with our special blend of flour."

At the same time, the company is renovating a building in Warren to serve as a headquarters, test kitchen and training center.

And, rather than wing it, Chicken Shack recruited focus groups to help develop a crispy and trendy upcoming addition to the menu — what Neil Sobeck called "the best chicken sandwich in America."

John and Iola Sobeck opened the first Chicken Shack in Royal Oak in 1956 when Dwight Eisenhower was president and Elvis Presley had his first No. 1 hit. John, who died in 2016, dug the footers himself.

The original Chicken Shack location in Royal Oak Mi in 1956.

(Photo: Courtesy of Sobeck Family)

The lawsuit outlines much of the corporate history, starting with the historic moment when "John Sobeck first experienced broasted chicken" and "was intrigued that the broasting process enables chicken to be cooked under pressure in its own natural juices."

The suit quotes a 1987 Bob Talbert column in the Free Press about "my favorite broasted chicken spot, John Sobeck's Chicken Shack," and transcribes radio ads narrated by Neil and Iola that include the family name.

The intent is to cement that Sobeck Enterprises was decades into its usage before Robeks earned a trademark in 1996 — an important distinction when it comes to establishing a legal pecking order.

Sobeck Enterprises Vice President Neil Sobeck in front of the second Chicken Shack location, on Woodward, in Royal Oak. The original Chicken Shack was on 11 mile, opened in 1956.

(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"Trademark rights come about through the priority of use, not through registration," said Wayne State University law professor John Rothchild.

Other considerations include what's typically capsulized as "sight, sound and meaning," he said.

The all-capitals SOBECK'S on carry-out menus bears little resemblance to the hummingbird-accented Robeks on 80-plus storefronts, and "to me as a consumer, I would say they don't sound very much alike," Rothchild said.

Trademark owners often err on the side of aggression, he noted, because "failure to police the use of your mark by others can result in losing trademark rights."

John and Iola Sobeck in 1946 during their courtship.

(Photo: Courtesy of Sobeck Family)

Chicken Shack, whose menu also features sauce-slathered chunks of potato and what the lawsuit calls "tender fall off the bone ribs," holds trademarks on specific stylized examples of its name, its bird-in-a-shed logo and its sign fonts.

The company is focusing next on the family name because for trademark purposes, "Chicken Shack" long ago flew the coop.

An online search finds chicken shacks everywhere from Hawaii (Mr. Cluck's Chicken Shack) to Alaska (Chicken Shack) to Maine (Big J's Chicken Shack) to Florida (Phatz Chick-n-Shack).

Chicken shacks, whether independent or small chains, appear to be operating in Washington, D.C., (Young's Chicken Shack) and every state except Nebraska, Rhode Island, Vermont and West Virginia.

One scalding online review attached to the Sobecks' restaurants complains about the food and service at an outlet in Henderson, Nevada — where The Chicken Shack is part of a wings-and-burgers chain hatched in California.

"I wrote her back and said if you make it to Michigan, please come see us," Neil Sobeck said.

Ultimately, he acknowledged, "there are plans to grow outside Michigan."

For now, though, that's on the bucket list. As Chicken Shack concentrates on Michigan, new restaurants are likely in Wixom and Brighton, and a franchisee has been scouting locations west of Flint.

Sobeck Enterprises, Inc. President Michelle McNulty holds family photos that are around the store including this one from when she was a child.

(Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

On the legal front, Cantor said Robeks' lawyer returned his call last week after a prolonged silence.

When Shake Shack arrived in Michigan a few years ago, Cantor said, he had amicable chats with its legal team about the sandwich on its menu called the Chick'n Shack. He said he had a similarly congenial discussion at midweek with the Robeks attorney and hopes it will lead to a placid resolution.

"We have no plans to make smoothies," said Neil Sobeck, and if Robeks can agree that the grand barnyard of foodservice is big enough for two roosters?

Winner, winner, chicken dinner.

nrubin@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @nealrubin_dn