Delta Air Lines Inc. and American Airlines Group Inc. withdrew their 2020 financial forecasts and outlined plans to cut back on flying as they grapple with a rapid decline in travel demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Delta will pare domestic capacity as much as 15% while international service will drop as much as 25%, the carrier said in a statement Tuesday. The company will also freeze hiring and suspend share buybacks. American will lower U.S. flying 7.5% in April with a 10% decline in foreign service for the summer peak season.

The cuts deepen a dramatic reduction in flight schedules at carriers around the world as the virus’s spread upends economies and prompts travelers to stay at home. An airline trade group said last week that the industry will lose as much as $113 billion in sales because of the coronavirus. United Airlines Holdings Inc. abandoned its 2020 forecasts last month.

An aircraft passes the rising full moon at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, March 9, 2020. (Photo: Michael Probst, AP)

“As the virus has spread, we have seen a decline in demand across all entities,” Delta Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in the statement. “As a result, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to immediately reduce capacity and are implementing cost reductions and cash flow initiatives across the organization.”

Delta climbed 3.6% to $45.08 at 9:40 a.m. in New York as the broader market staged a partial recovery from Monday’s plunge. American jumped 4.5% to $15.41. A Standard & Poor’s index of major U.S. carriers tumbled 32% this year through Monday, dragged down by the virus outbreak.

At Southwest Airlines Co., Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said he would take a 10% pay cut amid the drop in bookings, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/03/10/delta-american-scrap-forecasts-coronavirus-outbreak/111413958/