Detroit — The Detroit Medical Center has named a new CEO for its Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, officials said Tuesday.

David McEwen will start March 30, officials said in statement.

“David brings an impressive and diverse set of skills to our health system,” Audrey Gregory, the DMC's CEO, said. “He has extensive experience in both rural and urban hospitals. He is adept at engaging physicians, managers and stakeholders to inspire innovative approaches in enhancing health care for patients.”

McEwen, whose career in healthcare spans more than 25 years, joins Huron Valley-Sinai from Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids. He was Saint Mary's chief operating officer. Before that, he was the vice president of operations for McLaren Hospital in Port Huron. In addition, he served as CEO of Marlette Regional Hospital in Marlette.

He has a bachelor's degree in healthcare management from Central Michigan University and a master's of healthcare administration from Loma Linda University in Loma Linda, California.

Huron Valley-Sinai is located in Commerce Township in Oakland County.

The Detroit Medical Center operates eight hospitals and institutes, including Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hutzel Women’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Sinai-Grace Hospital and DMC Heart Hospital.

