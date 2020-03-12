Ally Financial Inc. directed all its employees to work from home on Thursday and Friday as part of the firm’s testing of its business continuity plans amid the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The tests are happening should “a prolonged work-from-home situation be warranted to protect the health and safety of our employees and contractors,” Rebecca Anderson, a spokeswoman for Ally, said in an emailed statement.

Ally, with about 8,700 employees, has its principal offices in Detroit and Charlotte, North Carolina, according to regulatory filings. The firm joins banks including Wells Fargo & Co. in testing business-continuity plans to fight the highly contagious virus.

Ally had already canceled international and non-essential domestic travel for 60 days, asked workers to report trips to affected regions and curtailed on-site visitors to its facilities.

