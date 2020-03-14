Kroger its shortening hours at its grocery store locations, saying workers need time to clean and restock in response to coronavirus hysteria.

The Kroger Co. CEO Rodney McMullen said in a statement Saturday the company activated its preparedness plan weeks ago, and "we continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation."

Starting Sunday, store hours will shift from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., a difference of three hours. They had been 6 a.m. to midnight.

Buy Photo Notice posted at Kroger in Dearborn on Thursday. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

In the first week of March, Kroger limited the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order, "so everyone can have access to the items they need," McMullen said.

"That’s why our supply chain teams are working to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible and are available through our pickup, delivery and ship services," he said.

Buy Photo Customers wiped out much of the produce at a Kroger store in Grosse Pointe Woods on Friday. (Photo: The Detroit News)

The company is following direction from federal, state and local agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, by cleaning commonly used areas more often, sanitizing restrooms, adding sanitizing stations and cleaning carts.

McMullen said they are working with partners to replenish the high-demand healthcare products.

The struggle to find health care supplies followed the state's emergency declaration late Tuesday after the first positive cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Michigan.

Hear from our leader Rodney McMullen as he shares more on how we're supporting our communities, customers and associates in response to the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/iSTuygrp7Y — Kroger News (@KrogerNews) March 13, 2020

