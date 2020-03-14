T-Mobile US Inc. will temporarily close all its stores located inside shopping malls from Monday amid the novel coronavirus spread, according to a statement.

The U.S. wireless carrier has not made a decision on when to re-open the stores. The move comes in response to guidance around social distancing, it said. The policy affects all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile stores, including dealerships, that are located inside a shopping mall, the company said.

Employees whose jobs allow them to do so have been encouraged to work from home, according to the statement, while the company will compensate those that work in indoor mall shops until at least the end of the month.

