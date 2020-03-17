Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Macy’s to temporarily close stores nationwide in response to COVID-19
The Detroit News
Published 3:18 p.m. ET March 17, 2020 | Updated 3:26 p.m. ET March 17, 2020
Macy’s Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily close all stores by the end of the business day through March 31.
This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.
The retailer will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.
“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, said in a statement. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”
The stores will remain open for sales online.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/03/17/macys-temporarily-closes-stores-nationwide-coronavirus/111430972/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments