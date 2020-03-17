Macy’s Inc. on Tuesday announced that it will temporarily close all stores by the end of the business day through March 31.

This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

The retailer will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.

Macy's will close 125 more stores nationwide and cut roughly 2,000 jobs. The department store, which has 14 locations in Michigan, did not specify which stores will close. (Photo: LM Otero, AP)

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, said in a statement. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

The stores will remain open for sales online.

