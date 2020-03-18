Amtrak's Midwest schedules archanging due to reduced travel demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

Schedules have been modified in Michigan and Wisconsin, to and from Chicago, officials announced Wednesday.

"While Amtrak continues to operate across the nation, we have adjusted some services due to significantly reduced demand in key markets," Amtrak officials said. "The most up-to-date schedules are available when booking your trip on Amtrak.com and in the mobile app."

The changes go into effect Thursday:

Chicago-Milwaukee Hiawatha corridor service reduced to four daily round-trips. Friday evening Hiawatha Train 343 also temporarily suspended.

Chicago-Detroit-Pontiac Wolverine corridor service reduced to two daily round-trips.

Chicago-Holland-Grand Rapids Pere Marquette daily round-trips suspended. Amtrak Thruway Bus connections to and from Grand Rapids are available daily via Kalamazoo.

No changes to Chicago-East Lansing-Port Huron Blue Water round-trips or Kansas City-Jefferson City-St. Louis Missouri River Runner corridor services.

Some Amtrak Thruway Bus routes will have service modifications.

Canceled services

Keystone Service (Harrisburg – New York)

Pennsylvanian trains (New York – Pittsburgh) as of Thursday

Pere Marquette (Chicago – Grand Rapids) as of Thursday

Winter Park Express (Denver – Winter Park Resort)

Customers can find refund information at Amtrak.com/Corornavirus. Call 1-800-USA-RAIL to cancel a reservation.

Anyone planning to travel should check train status on Amtrak.com or smartphone apps and allow extra time to get to the station.

