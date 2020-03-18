Michigan small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are getting more time to file their monthly tax payments, the state's Department of Treasury said Wednesday.

Effective immediately, agency officials said in a statement, small businesses scheduled to pay their monthly sales, use and withholding tax payments March 20 can delay filing the payments until April 20.

“Our small businesses are important drivers of Michigan’s economy,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said in a statement. “This change will provide some help to businesses as they navigate their way through this state and national emergency.”

All penalties and interest is being waived for 30 days, the treasury department said. The waiver is not available for accelerated sales, use or withholding tax filers.

"The past week has been hard for small businesses owners across the state as we work to mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “Allowing them more time to pay their monthly tax payments will help us provide some much-needed assistance. I will continue doing everything I can to ensure our small businesses have the support they need during this time. We will get through this together.”

More information about the tax assistance to small businesses due to COVID-19 is available online at the department's SUW Penalty and Interest Waiver Notice.

Businesses with questions should call the Treasury Business Tax Call Center at (517) 636-6925.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/03/18/mich-small-businesses-hit-covid-19-get-extra-time-file-monthly-tax-payments/2864818001/