Malls and shopping centers across Metro Detroit have reduced hours, and one has even closed entirely, as restaurants and stores go dark because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Somerset Collection in Troy closed at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will remain shut until "at least" March 29, the mall posted on its website. "Our full-service restaurants are remaining open, for carry-out curbside service only at this time," the posting said.

Buy Photo Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn was closed for cleaning on Wednesday,after a person confirmed to have the coronavirus was known to have visited on Tuesday. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in Auburn Hills and Oakland Mall in Troy have all reduced hours to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Fairlane Town Center, which shares a plaza with the AMC Theater in Dearborn that reported a woman contracting coronavirus while there, closed down for deep-cleaning on Wednesday. The mall will reopen Thursday with reduced hours of noon-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

A sign on the door of the Nike store on Woodward explains why their stores are temporarily dark. (Photo: John T. Greilick, Detroit News)

On Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive order closing places where people gather, including restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms, libraries and churches. .

