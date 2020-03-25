Apple has sourced and procured 10 million masks and will donate them to the medical community in the U.S., Tim Cook said Wednesday in a video he posted on Twitter while working from home.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the MacBook Pro at the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, Calif., Monday, June 3, 2019. (Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP)

“These people deserve our debt of gratitude for all of the work that they’re doing on the front lines,” the CEO said, also thanking people who are still going into work to stock shelves at grocery stores and pharmacies. “It’s in these toughest times that we show our greatest strength.”

