The United Parcel Service has suspended a number of service guarantees in response to the spread of the coronavirus, which "has created unprecedented complexities" in the marketplace, the company announced Friday.

"Until further notice, we have suspended the UPS Service Guarantee for all shipments to any destination, at all service levels," a statement from the company said. "As the effects of the coronavirus impact our infrastructure, we will continue to seek guidance from local and national government entities regarding applicable regulations."

All of the suspensions have either taken effect or go into effect Friday.

These include the small package guarantee, which was suspended Thursday. If a receiving location for a package is closed indefinitely, UPS will return that package to the sender.

The suspension of the UPS North American air freight service guarantee took effect Wednesday.

And as of Friday, the freight service guarantee is suspended.

