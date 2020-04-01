Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan expects the U.S. economy to bounce back fairly quickly once the coronavirus health crisis is resolved.

“There are no structural issues in the economy – it’s a health-care crisis, and I think if we mitigate that health-care crisis, you will see on the other side of this a rebound,” Moynihan said in an interview Wednesday on Bloomberg Television.

Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America, speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in this Sept. 25, 2019, file photo. (Photo: Mark Lennihan, AP, File)

“There will be a deeper downdraft” in the second quarter, but “our internal economists believe, on the other side, is a reversion back to where the economy almost gets back to the same size some time in the next year.”

The lender has made $70 billion of commercial loans this month, Moynihan said. That’s up from a $50 billion figure Moynihan gave in an interview with CNBC on Friday.

