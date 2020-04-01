Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Bank of America CEO sees economy bouncing back after health crisis
Lananh Nguyen and David Westin, Bloomberg
Published 2:28 p.m. ET April 1, 2020 | Updated 2:31 p.m. ET April 1, 2020
Bank of America Corp. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan expects the U.S. economy to bounce back fairly quickly once the coronavirus health crisis is resolved.
“There are no structural issues in the economy – it’s a health-care crisis, and I think if we mitigate that health-care crisis, you will see on the other side of this a rebound,” Moynihan said in an interview Wednesday on Bloomberg Television.
“There will be a deeper downdraft” in the second quarter, but “our internal economists believe, on the other side, is a reversion back to where the economy almost gets back to the same size some time in the next year.”
The lender has made $70 billion of commercial loans this month, Moynihan said. That’s up from a $50 billion figure Moynihan gave in an interview with CNBC on Friday.
