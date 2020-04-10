Kevin J. Hardy, a 15-year veteran at The Detroit News who started as an intern, is the newspaper's new managing editor.

Hardy, 39, replaces Kelley Root as second-in-command of the newsroom, Editor and Publisher Gary Miles announced Friday. Root accepted the position of executive editor at Crain's Detroit Business in February.

Kevin Hardy is now the managing editor of The Detroit News. (Photo: Courtesy of Kevin Hardy)

"It means a lot to me as I started at The Detroit News as an intern," said Hardy, who most recently was The News' local editor. "I've worked with countless people over the years who have taught me and invested their knowledge in me.

"This is a commitment to our readers that we are devoted to serving them to the best of our ability."

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Hardy primarily will be responsible for supervising local news and business coverage, Miles said.

"For years, I have watched Kevin grow — and build teams and teamwork — in the newsroom, as a copy editor, web producer, breaking news editor and supervising the Local Desk," Miles said in an email to employees. "He has outstanding news judgment, a great understanding of our print and digital operations, and a special appreciation for our loyal readers."

Hardy became local editor in 2017. He has held a number of editing roles overseeing coverage of the city of Detroit, southeast Michigan and breaking news since 2009. He joined The News in 2004 as a copy editing intern; he had earlier worked as a reporting intern at the newspaper in summer 2002 while attending Michigan State University.

Hardy also has held positions with the Detroit Free Press, Jackson Citizen Patriot, Cincinnati Enquirer and Lansing State Journal. At Michigan State in 2003, he was editor-in-chief of the independent student-run paper, The State News. Hardy is a local coordinator of the Online News Association's Detroit chapter and a member of the Society of Professional Journalists.

Hardy was born in Illinois and moved between several Midwest states growing up, including time in Stevensville in southwest Michigan and Kentwood outside Grand Rapids. He earned a bachelor's degree in journalism from Michigan State in 2004.

He has several relatives in journalism, including his late grandfather, who was managing editor of The American, a now-defunct Chicago newspaper, before becoming editor of Chicago Today and vice president with the Tribune Co.'s charities.

Hardy lives in Grosse Pointe Woods with his wife, Elizabeth, and two daughters.

