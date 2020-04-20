Car Radio with Henry Payne

910 AM WFDF Detroit, April 18, 2020

Farrah Harris, producer

Interview Schedule

00 min: Payne intro

05-20 min: Ram Rasuvedan, co-founder Refraction AI. Talking about robot food delivery in Ann Arbor, robotics in time of COVID

20: Ad break

20-40: Todd Lassa, Detroit Bureau Chief, Automobile. Talking Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing, great concepts.

40-55: Mayor of Hell, MI John Colone. Talking about talking about life in Hell, the best roads in MI.

55: Ad break

1.00-1.20: Ted Ryan, Ford historian. Talking Mustang 56th birthday.

1.20: Ad break

1.20-1.36: Steven Cole Smith, Autoweek motorsports writer.

1.36-1.53: Jim Owens, Ford Performance Mkting Chief. Talking about Ford Mustang GT500.

1.55: Payne close

