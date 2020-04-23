First-responders, health care workers and others can receive free testing for the coronavirus from Kroger Health, the company said Thursday.

Bagged purchases from the Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., sit inside a shopping cart. (Photo: Rogelio V. Solis, AP)

The company also plans to begin a pilot program for employee testing, it said, and will allow its own pharmacists to initiate a lab order and observe self-administered testing where allowable by law.

Kroger Health launched its first drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Michigan Thursday at the Kroger corporate offices in Novi, with additional testing sites throughout Metro Detroit opening soon according to a release. Testing requires an appointment.

Kroger also is initiative in Michigan to test Kroger employees, according to Kroger Health, the health care division of the company.

" ... We are proud to be part of the solution by enabling more Americans – including our own associates – to have access to testing while continuing to provide a safe environment within our stores," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

Those seeking tests will remain in their cars for the rapid results, self-administerednasal swabs, the company said.

Kroger Health pharmacists will initiate lab orders and observe patients while they administer the tests.

Initial testing sites launched in early April, with two in Kentucky and Tennessee, the company said.

To see if testing is appropriate, those considering getting tested can access Kroger Health's free screening tool at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @EvanJamesCarter

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/04/23/kroger-drive-thru-covid-19-testing-site-novi/3015679001/