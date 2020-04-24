New York – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, but not enough to erase the market’s losses for the week.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% in early trading Friday. Investors were encouraged to see the latest coronavirus relief package pass the House. The bill, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign later Friday, provides $484 billion to employers and hospitals.

A man wearing a mask to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus walks past an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and New York Dow indexes at a securities firm in Tokyo Friday, April 24, 2020. (Photo: Eugene Hoshiko, AP)

The pandemic has already claimed almost 50,000 American lives and 1 in 6 U.S. jobs. The price of oil rose again after cratering earlier this week, but it’s still not nearly high enough to bring relief to the battered U.S. energy sector.

