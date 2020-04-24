Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Stocks open higher on Wall Street at the end of a bumpy week
Associated Press
Published 10:24 a.m. ET April 24, 2020
New York – Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, but not enough to erase the market’s losses for the week.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% in early trading Friday. Investors were encouraged to see the latest coronavirus relief package pass the House. The bill, which President Donald Trump is expected to sign later Friday, provides $484 billion to employers and hospitals.
The pandemic has already claimed almost 50,000 American lives and 1 in 6 U.S. jobs. The price of oil rose again after cratering earlier this week, but it’s still not nearly high enough to bring relief to the battered U.S. energy sector.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/04/24/financial-market-stocks-wall-street-bumpy-week/111600314/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments