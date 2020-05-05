Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.'s decision to shut down permanently three operations at AK Steel Dearborn Works will put 343 employees out of work less than two months after the Cleveland-based iron ore producer acquired the Ohio-based steelmaker. The news comes as the nearby Great Lakes Steel Works on Zug Island is set to idle.

The company is stopping hot strip mill, annealing and tempering operations at the 350-acre site, citing "rapidly deteriorating business conditions," James Dyckman, AK Steel Corp.'s general manager of labor relations, wrote Friday in a layoff letter to the state of Michigan made public this week. The shutdown will take effect July 5.

Cleveland-Cliff did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company could move Dearborn's slab rolling to its Middletown, Ohio, mill, sources told S&P Global.

The closures at Dearborn Works are only the latest in a series of bad news for Michigan steel plants. Despite the Trump administration's 25% tariffs on steel from China, layoff notices last month went out to 1,000 steelworkers at U.S. Steel's aging Great Lakes Steel Works.

The mill produces flat-rolled products for the U.S. automotive industry, which temporarily suspended production starting in late March. Dearborn Works followed, idling its blast furnace the week of March 30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday said it plans to restart North American vehicle production beginning May 18 — a date around which all three of Detroit's automakers appear to be coalescing.

AK Steel acquired Dearborn Works in 2014 for $707 million from Russian steel manufacturer Severstal. Severstal had invested $1.2 billion into the plant during major modernization efforts in 2007 and 2011, including rebuilding its blast furnace. The steelmaking plant originally was part of Ford Motor Co.'s Rouge manufacturing complex. Ford divested the mill's assets in 1989.

Cleveland-Cliffs, which claims to be North America's largest producer of iron ore pellets, in March closed its $1.1 billion acquisition of AK Steel to integrate vertically iron ore and steel products.

