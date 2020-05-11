Grand Rapids — Metro Detroit communities will soon get more personal protective equipment to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Meijer announced Monday it had procured and begun distributing 750,000 KN95 masks to help frontline workers and first responders throughout the Midwest, including 100,000 medical-grade face masks each for Macomb County, Oakland County and the City of Detroit.

The face masks will be provided to government agencies, hospital systems, law enforcement agencies and other first responders in many of the communities Meijer serves, according to a company statement.

“We are proud of our Procurement Team for helping us secure these much-needed masks and we continue to do our part in keeping our team members and the communities we serve safe during these challenging times,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said.

In addition to the face masks, Meijer has also donated various personal protective equipment like gloves and medication to various COVID-19 Emergency Response Teams, including 2,000 vials of insulin (for diabetes) and 2,000 vials of albuterol (for asthma) to the State of Michigan for distribution in southeast Michigan.

“We’ve seen an incredible amount of strength and courage from Michiganders during this time of uncertainty, whether it’s from communities donating food, money and resources to those that need it or from businesses using their technology to manufacture personal protective equipment,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

