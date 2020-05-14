Gannett Co. Inc.'s president of sales for the Great Lakes Region will lead the joint business operations of The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press, the media publisher said Thursday.

Eddie Tyner was named president of the Free Press and Michigan.com, effective immediately. Tyner is tasked with overseeing major initiatives to grow the business, including supporting and guarding the interests of The News and Free Press' combined sales, marketing and business teams under a joint operating agreement called Michigan.com. He also will be the Free Press' spokesman and support its news teams.

"During these extraordinary times, it’s essential to have a leader of Eddie’s caliber taking the reins in one of the company’s most important markets," Gannett executives wrote in an email to employees. "Eddie comes to this role with a proven record of seeking and capitalizing on new opportunities and ideating complex solutions. Adept at building new partnerships and unifying teams into a cohesive, agile organization, Eddie is looking forward to engaging with the Detroit team and building on existing momentum."

Tyner will continue in his role as president of sales for the Great Lakes region covering Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois. He will split his time between Detroit and Cincinnati, where he lives.

Tyner joined Gannett in January as president for the Ohio region and later added Kentucky to his oversight later that year. He took over the Great Lakes region in February 2018. Prior to joining Gannett, Tyner was senior vice president for sales at Cox Automotive Inc. Before that, he held several positions with the Tribune Publishing Co.

A 1995 graduate of Columbus State University, Tyner also has a master's in business from the University of Maryland. He is a board member for nonprofits including United Way and the Cincinnati Art Museum. Tyner and his wife have three children, ages 5, 3 and 1.

