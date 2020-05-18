Owosso barber, Texas salon owner unite, call on other business owners to...
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, and North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther embrace outside of Karl Manke's barbershop in Owosso, Michigan. Monday afternoon. Both defied their state's orders by opening for business during the coronavirus health crisis.
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, and North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther embrace outside of Karl Manke's barbershop in Owosso, Michigan. Monday afternoon. Both defied their state's orders by opening for business during the coronavirus health crisis. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther makes her way to the podium for a news conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther makes her way to the podium for a news conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther takes a selfie with a supporter outside Karl Manke’s barbershop at 421 West Main in Owosso, Monday afternoon.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther takes a selfie with a supporter outside Karl Manke’s barbershop at 421 West Main in Owosso, Monday afternoon. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, attorney David Kallman and barber Karl Manke smile at the press conference outside Karl's barbershop in Owosso.
From left, North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, attorney David Kallman and barber Karl Manke smile at the press conference outside Karl's barbershop in Owosso. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke, right, outside his barbershop Monday.
James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke, right, outside his barbershop Monday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. shake hands during the press conference
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and James Gray, owner of Michigan Institute Athletics in Brighton, Mich. shake hands during the press conference Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dr. David Skjaerlund shows a diagram during the press conference.
Dr. David Skjaerlund shows a diagram during the press conference. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Owosso barber Karl Manke embrace during the press conference.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Owosso barber Karl Manke embrace during the press conference. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther shakes hands with a supporter after speaking during the press conference.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther shakes hands with a supporter after speaking during the press conference. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Owosso barber Karl Manke listens during the press conference.
Owosso barber Karl Manke listens during the press conference. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke.
North Dallas, Texas salon owner Shelley Luther addresses the crowd along with Owosso barber Karl Manke. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
North Dallas Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Dr. David Skjaerlund chant during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso.
North Dallas Texas salon owner Shelley Luther, left, and Dr. David Skjaerlund chant during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dr. David Skjaerlund chants during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso.
Dr. David Skjaerlund chants during the press conference outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Owosso barber Karl Manke addresses the crowd.
Owosso barber Karl Manke addresses the crowd. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, poses for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia after the press conference outside his Owosso barbershop. Cortis owns the Trump Unity trailer.
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, poses for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia after the press conference outside his Owosso barbershop. Cortis owns the Trump Unity trailer. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, reaches to shake hands with a supporter while posing for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia, owner of the Trump Unity trailer.
Owosso barber Karl Manke, left, reaches to shake hands with a supporter while posing for photos with Rob Cortis of Livonia, owner of the Trump Unity trailer. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Becky Lechner of Lapeer holds a sign while waiting for the press conference to begin.
Becky Lechner of Lapeer holds a sign while waiting for the press conference to begin. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
From left, Darlene Doetzel of Shelby Township, Jackie Roberts of Otter Lake and Mark Forton of Chesterfield join together in prayer before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit to Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday afternoon.
From left, Darlene Doetzel of Shelby Township, Jackie Roberts of Otter Lake and Mark Forton of Chesterfield join together in prayer before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit to Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso, Monday afternoon. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Bikers For Trump Regional Director Londa Gatt of Howell stands outside before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther meets with Karl Manke at his barbershop in Owosso, Monday.
Bikers For Trump Regional Director Londa Gatt of Howell stands outside before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther meets with Karl Manke at his barbershop in Owosso, Monday. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mark Forton of Chesterfield speaks outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit.
Mark Forton of Chesterfield speaks outside Karl Manke’s barbershop in Owosso before Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther's visit. Nic Antaya, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Owosso — A maverick barber on Monday called for workers across the state to reopen in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home order.

    "Michigan — all of you business owners, you beauticians, you barbers, you massage therapists, all of you — open up your shops, stand up and show up," 77-year-old Karl Manke said. 

    The remarks came as Manke was joined under a tent outside his Owosso shop by other Michigan business owners defying Whitmer's order and by Shelley Luther, a Dallas salon owner who was famously jailed for reopening in opposition of her state's stay-home order. 

    Whitmer's executive orders to address the state's coronavirus infections and deaths have been the subject of frequent protests in recent weeks. Manke's reopening on May 4 was one of several throughout the state in resistance of the governor's edict. 

    Livingston County gym owner Jason Gray also urged others to reopen on Monday. Gray opened his Genoa Township gym on May 4 in Livingston County, where Sheriff Michael Murphy has said he won't enforce Whitmer's order and close down the gym. 

    "We're not trying to put people in danger," Gray said. "We're trying to do the right thing. We're trying to provide for our families, and we're trying to encourage other people to do the same."

    Erik Kiilunen, an owner of small businesses in Calumet that make insulation and flooring, said he reopened three weeks ago and has been encouraging others to do the same, buying billboards along the expressway that read: "All businesses are essential."

    Whitmer announced on Monday the partial reopening of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula slated for Friday. The plan would reopen retail businesses and offices in those regions, including bars and restaurants, which will be required to operate at 50% capacity. 

    Kiilunen said Whitmer's plan announced Monday to partially reopen some of the state is “not good enough." 

    "We’re going to take it all," he said.

    Luther questioned why the governor would deem marijuana and liquor sales essential while salons and barbershops are not. She argued stylists were well-trained in sanitation and able to employ safety protocol needed to reopen. 

    "All you can do to fix this is open up," Luther said. "Open up. Stop being a tyrant." 

    Elizabeth Forlini was among those who attended the press conference. Forlini said her frustration with the stay-home orders has mounted as her salon, E. Forlini Salon, remains closed in St. Clair Shores. 

    "I have clients in their 90s," Forlini said. "They're the first ones that want to be back in salon. They don't care about all that."

    Manke, meanwhile, has asked the Shiawassee County Circuit Court to stop the state from suspending his hair-cutting license for refusing to abide by Whitmer's stay-home order. 

    Lawyers for Manke filed a motion Monday with Judge Matthew Stewart seeking a stay of the state's license suspension, said David Kallman, Manke's lawyer. 

    Manke has not cut hair since being served the suspension license, which Kallman said was completed Thursday.

    Without circuit court intervention, the earliest hearing Manke could get through the state's administrative appeal system is in July, Kallman said. 

    "They just want to destroy this guy," Kallman said. "They are angry. They are vindictive. This is an abuse of power beyond the pale.”

    The state Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs declined to comment. 

    Separately, Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed an emergency appeal challenging Stewart's decision last week to deny a motion for an immediate restraining order that would have shut down Manke's business under the public health code. 

    Kallman responded in the Court of Appeals Monday morning. 

    eleblanc@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/05/18/owosso-barber-calls-all-business-owners-open-up/5214002002/