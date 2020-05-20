Dow Inc., the multinational chemicals giant headquartered in Midland, said it is temporarily shutting down its Dow Michigan Operations site amid historic flooding that prompted thousands of residents to evacuate the area Tuesday night.

"Dow has activated its local emergency operations center and is implementing its flood preparedness plan which includes the safe shutdown of operating units on site," the company said in a statement posted on Facebook early Wednesday. "Only essential Dow staff needed to monitor the situation and manage any issues as a result of the flooding remain on site. We will continue to engage with our site tenants and Midland County officials and take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of our employees, community and the environment."

Buy Photo Dow Michigan operations in Midland. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

Following heavy rain and winds in mid-Michigan over the last few days, the Edenville and Sanford dams failed Tuesday. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for Midland County on Tuesday night and warned that downtown Midland could be under 9 feet of water. Flash flood emergencies were in effect for the entire stretch of the Tittabawassee River in the county. As many as 10,000 residents were expected to be impacted by the evacuation order.

The emergency comes as the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 5,000 Michigan residents. Said Whitmer during a press conference late Tuesday: "To go through this in the midst of a global pandemic is almost unthinkable. This is unlike anything we’ve seen ever before."

Dow has been headquartered in Michigan since its inception in 1897. Its Michigan Operations encompass a 1,900-acre advanced manufacturing site where some 3,000 people work to support 26 advanced manufacturing plants, according to the company. The site also is home to a research and development campus.

There, the company makes everything from automotive materials to insecticides to polymers for food and liquid packaging materials, according to its website. Dow has numerous other facilities in Midland, as well, including a corporate center that sits on 150 acres.

Parts of Dow's Michigan Operations, including a water treatment plant, sit right next to the shores of the Tittabawassee. A Bloomberg report noted Michigan's history with toxins polluting ground water.

In January, state Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit against 17 defendants, including DuPont and 3M Co., for contaminating sites in Michigan. The companies have denied liability, according to Bloomberg.

Dow stock was trading at $36.85 per share in morning trading, up 3.4% from market's open. The Detroit News has reached out to Dow for additional information about how the flooding will impact its operations and what emergency plans it has in place.

This story will update.

