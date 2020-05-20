Michigan's unemployment rate reached 22.7% in April, the state said Tuesday, after more than one million Michiganians filed for unemployment last month.

The jobless numbers from Michigan — far worse than those posted during the Great Recession — contributed to an overall 14.7% joblessness rate for the nation as stay-at-home orders and business closures due to the coronavirus pandemic pounded the U.S. economy.

"We are going through an unprecedented crisis, unlike anything we’ve seen in our lifetime,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This virus has devastated families across the state and put hardworking Michiganders out of a job for months. I will continue working around the clock to ensure everyone who qualifies for unemployment benefits receives them during this time.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget said that the number of unemployment claims reached an all-time high of 1,048,000 in April. The state said the previous peak was 725,000 in June 2009.

The 22.7% unemployment rate is the highest rate since at least 1976, which the DTMB said is as far back as comparable estimates go, likely making it an all-time high. The previous high rate over this period was 16.5 percent in December 1982.

“April’s historic unemployment rate and job declines reflected the first full month of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the state’s labor market,” Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, said in a statement. “Job losses were widespread across all industry sectors, with especially large employment reductions in leisure and hospitality and manufacturing.”

Michigan’s rate was expected to be higher because the state usually exceeds the national average during economic downturns. Plus, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shut-down policies have been stricter than those in many other states.

