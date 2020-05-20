Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as investors regain their confidence following a sudden drop a day earlier.

Big-name investor favorites like Facebook, Apple and Amazon helped pull the market higher in early trading Wednesday.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Photo: Ahn Young-joon, AP)

The S&P 500 was up 1.4% in the first few minutes of trading, more than it lost a day earlier.

Target reported that its online sales more than doubled in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic put millions in lockdown.

Markets in Europe and Asia also rose. The price of crude oil was up about 3% and bond yields held steady.

