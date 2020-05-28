Amazon said it was aware of an issue after users started reporting problems with the retailer’s website on Thursday afternoon.

Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages, said that Amazon had been having issues since 3:20pm EDT. Amazon Web Services is not currently listing any recent events on its status dashboard.

