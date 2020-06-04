Detroit — As protests against police brutality continue in the city, a growing number of businesses along Woodward downtown are boarding up — even though some businesses owners think such measures are unnecessary.

On Thursday afternoon more than 10 businesses along Woodward in downtown Detroit moved to cover their storefront windows, including The Hudson Cafe, The Nike Community Store as well as others such as LuLuLemon, Warby Parker and Moosejaw.

Buy Photo Bobby Christian, 49, of West Bloomfield staples plywood to a temporary frame in front of the Moosejaw store on Woodward in downtown Detroit Thursday afternoon. Christian said his company, C3 Construction, was hired in order to help prevent anything from happening to the store over the weekend (Photo: Evan James Carter, The Detroit News)

Protests against police brutality have been held every night in Detroit this week — including Wednesday, the sixth night of marches, which included no arrests or mayhem. The protests in Detroit are part of a national movement to take a stand against police brutality in the wake of the Memorial Day death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Floyd, an African American, died after a white officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes. Some cities across the country and in Michigan, including Grand Rapids and Lansing, have seen fires, looting or violence.

Bobby Christian, 49, who works for C3 Construction, was boarding up the front of the Moosejaw store on Woodward. He said his company was called to protect the retail store because "they’re thinking there might be rioting this weekend." The West Bloomfield resident said the store is planning to open on Monday and that he expects to return to remove the boards he installed.

Tom Teknos, the owner of The Hudson Cafe, said he boarded up because he felt he was "an open target," and said his building management company, Bedrock Detroit, reached out and offered assistance.

Teknos’ restaurant is next to The Nike Community Store, which was boarded up on Monday following a thwarted attempt to break-in on Saturday. Bedrock Detroit confirmed to The Detroit News it offered all tenants assistance with boarding-up.

Buy Photo A man walks by the front of The Hudson Cafe, which own Tom Teknos decided to board-up on Tuesday evening (Photo: Evan James Carter, The Detroit News)

But not all of the businesses have boarded-up. And two business owners The News spoke with expressed trust that those protesting in Detroit wouldn’t damage their businesses.

Stan Nelson, 59 said the Red Rose Florist, the business his family owns along Woodward, has not decided to board up because he "felt the pulse of the community, and it felt peaceful."

Nelson’s family business has been downtown since 2004, when it was what he called a "desert." And he doesn't believe people would want to tear-up the city's center, a refrain reportedly heard often among protesters, city officials and police.

"There hasn’t been violence or destruction," Nelson said. "People have a righteous reason to protest ... black lives matter and black businesses matter."

Buy Photo Stan Nelson, 59, whose family owns Red Rose Florist on Woodward in downtown Detroit, said he has decided not to board-up the front of the store because he felt the pulse of the community and felt that the protests were peaceful (Photo: Evan James Carter, The Detroit News)

Regina Gaines, the owner of House of Pure Vin, thinks it’s sad that so many businesses have decided to board up. She believes it would be disrespectful for her to do it after displaying a sign saying she supports the protesters.

"I just think the citizens (of Detroit) are better than that," she said. "Our city was really hurt in the 1967 riots. We’ve been through burning down the city with devils night, and we know there are better ways to prove your point."

