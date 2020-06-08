London – Energy company BP says that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs amid the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Jan. 16, 2020 file photo shows a Uniper energy company coal-fired power plant and a BP refinery beside a wind generator in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo: Martin Meissner, AP)

Chief Executive Bernard Looney said Monday that the roles will be office-based and come mostly this year. The company’s current global workforce is 70,000.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/06/08/bp-cut-jobs-coronavirus-pandemic/111919916/