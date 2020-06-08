BP to cut 10,000 jobs worldwide amid virus pandemic
London – Energy company BP says that its global workforce will be trimmed by 10,000 jobs amid the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chief Executive Bernard Looney said Monday that the roles will be office-based and come mostly this year. The company’s current global workforce is 70,000.
