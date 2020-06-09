The Detroit Regional Chamber has canceled its annual Mackinac Policy Conference and other events that attract large groups of people for the remainder of the year because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The chamber previously had rescheduled the conference held at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island for August, but decided it was best to cancel in-person events with 50 or more people after reviewing federal recommendations and hearing input from members. Programming with Leadership Detroit, which educates and trains Southeast Michigan leaders, also has been canceled until next year,

Buy Photo The Mackinac Policy Conference at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island has been canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News)

“It has become clear that ‘social distancing’ will be with us for a while," Sandy Baruah, the chamber's CEO, said in a statement. "And if there’s one thing the Mackinac Policy Conference, Leadership Detroit, and many of our events have never been and could never be, it’s socially distant."

In place of the policy conference, the chamber will offer a digital series in late summer that will include discussions among state and national leaders representing business, media, philanthropy and government. The conversations will focus on Michigan's response to the pandemic, economic recovery, racial injustice and equity and the 2020 election. Other digital programming will be offered, too.

The 2020-21 State of the Region, State of Education, and the MICHauto Summit will be moved to 2021 as traditional in-person events.

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/06/09/detroit-regional-chamber-cancels-mackinac-policy-conference-other-events/5326022002/