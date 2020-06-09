The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid starts at $34,425. (Photo: Ford, Ford)

Ford announced the first-ever plug-in model of its Escape SUV today, part of the brand’s full-court press to bring electrification to its lineup.

Based on the $26,130 compact Escape that is the best-selling truck that isn't a pickup in the Blue Oval’s lineup, the Escape Plug-In Hybrid will start at $34,285 and achieve best-in-class100 MPGe. On a full charge, the Escape Plug-In can go 37 miles on battery power alone before the gas engine kicks in.

2020 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid (Photo: Ford)

The plug-in is the second hybrid model offered in the Escape lineup after the Escape Hybrid, which starts at $29,000.The plug-in model runs on the same electric motor-assisted, 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine as the Escape Hybrid, but then adds a more-robust 14.4-kWh lithium-ion battery beneath the second-row seats for extended battery range.

Escape pioneered hybrids in the SUV segment in 2005, but the 2020 models are the first offered since 2012.

The Escape Plug-In will go head-to-head against the pricier $39,220 Toyota RAV4 Prime with an estimated 42-mile battery-only range and 94 MPGe. The RAV4 Prime offers 302 horsepower, versus the Ford's 221 ponies.

The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid is based on the same chassis as the standard, $26k Escape. (Photo: Ford, Ford)

In addition to its green chops, the Escape features a sliding rear seat which adds 6 inches of legroom. It comes standard with Ford Co-Pilot360 safety features including blind-spot assist and autonomic high-beams.

On a standard, 110-volt Level 1 wall outlet, the the Escape Plug-In can reach full charge in 10-11 hours. Install a 240-volt Level 2 charger, and that charge time drops to 3.5 hours.

The 2020 Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid gets 11 more miles of EV-only range than the outgoing Ford Fusion Energi sedan - and 4 times the cargo space. (Photo: Ford, Ford)

The Escape Plug-In Hybrid is part of Ford’s investment of more than $11.5 billion in electrified vehicles. The plug-in model available on every Escape trim level except S and SE Sport, and hits dealer lots this summer.

Henry Payne is auto critic for The Detroit News. Find him at hpayne@detroitnews.com or Twitter @HenryEPayne.

