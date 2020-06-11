The state's economic development agency said Thursday it had awarded $4.35 million in low-interest loans to 74 small businesses in 40 counties across the state as part of an ongoing relief effort amid the coronavirus crisis.

The loan dollars will help retain at least 969 jobs.

"This is good news for small business owners everywhere as we continue to safely re-engage sectors of our economy," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. "The COVID-19 pandemic hit our small business owners hard, and we're working around the clock to ensure they have the support they need moving forward."

Large sectors of the state's economy have been shut down since mid-March on orders from Whitmer to help stop the transmission of the virus. Now, as Michigan's coronavirus cases fall, the state is reopening. The governor's stay-at-home order has been lifted, and many businesses are permitted to reopen their doors with health and safety guidelines in place.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation awarded the loans via its Michigan Small Business Relief program, based on referrals from local economic development organizations. The loan awards follow the announcement last month that the program would fund $10 million in grants to small businesses. The program was authorized by the Michigan Strategic Fund, a quasi-government agency that dispenses taxpayer subsidies to businesses.

Loan recipients can use the funds on payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other ordinary businesses expenses.

The program is particularly helpful because of the flexibility in how loan dollars can be used, said Luis Fernandes, managing partner of Redwood Brewing Co., Inc. in Flint. The brewery and steakhouse received a $100,000 MEDC loan.

"It's great for us, because it gives us a little bit of cash flow to pay for things the (Paycheck Protection Program) does not" allow, Fernandes said, referring to a U.S. Small Business Administration relief program.

As of June 6, the PPP had allocated more than $511 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses across the country and some $130 billion in relief remained available. Michigan businesses have received more than $15.7 billion through the PPP, according to the latest figures from the SBA.

Redwood opened at 50% capacity Monday, per state restrictions, after operating as a takeout-only business for the last few months. The experience has been "rough," Fernandes said: "You got from 100% sales down to 10% sales, and then you're back up now maybe to 25%. ... I think people are still skeptical about coming out, but we've done a lot to the place" to make it safe.

In part due to the federal and state assistance the business has received, it has been able to bring back about 85% of its staff.

Additional loans covering the rest of the state are slated to be announced within weeks. While data from MEDC indicates the loans will help support 969 jobs, that number is incomplete because not all local economic development organizations reported the number of jobs retained.

Other coronavirus-related resources for businesses can be found online at michiganbusiness.org/covid19.

