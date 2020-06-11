Detroit-based Quicken Loans Inc. is planning an initial public offering, CNBC is reporting, citing sources.

The mortgage lender founded and owned by billionaire Dan Gilbert is the largest in the United States. The private company could turn public as early as next month, according to CNBC, and possibly be one of the largest IPOs this year with a valuation in the tens of billions of dollars.

Buy Photo Dan Gilbert speaks to a capacity crowd at the Crain’s Newsmaker luncheon held at the MGM Grand Casino. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Representatives for the lender did not immediately respond to inquires for comment.

The potential deal comes a year after Gilbert experienced an ischemic stroke requiring rehabilitation. The news shocked the business and political leadership of metro Detroit, a group that had grown accustomed to Gilbert's aggressive acquisition and rehabilitation of iconic downtown properties.

Quicken closed $145 billion in loans last year. It also posted a record $52 billion loan volume in the first quarter, and results were pending strong in April and May, despite a sharp economic downturn spurred by the novel coronavirus pandemic, executives told The Detroit News last month.

At the age of 22, Gilbert founded Quicken's predecessor 35 years ago. He sold the company to Canadian financial software firm Intuit Inc. for $532 million in 1999. Just three years later, though, Gilbert bought it back for $64 million.

In 2010, the company announced it would move its headquarters to Detroit's downtown One Campus Martius building from Livonia. The Quicken family of companies since has been a major driver of the city's economic rival, investing billions in purchasing and rehabilitating more than 100 buildings mostly downtown.

Altogether the companies are Detroit's largest employer with more than 18,000 workers. And more are expected to come, as Quicken shared plans last month to hire more than 1,500 people in the coming weeks — precisely as mortgage rates plumb historic lows.

Gilbert a year ago was hospitalized following his stroke. Following a stint in rehabilitation in Chicago, he has returned to work. In his first public speech since his stroke in February, he championed a bright future for the city.

"Whatever happened in the last 10 years," Gilbert said, "we're going to double down in the next 10 years."

