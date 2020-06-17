New York – Stocks are slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street as a three-day rally loses momentum.

The S&P 500 rose less than 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading Wednesday, led once again by technology companies. The recent strong streak for the market still hasn’t gotten the S&P 500 back to where it was before taking a 6% tumble last Thursday.

Investors will be watching another day of Congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. A day earlier Powell warned that the U.S. economy faces a deep downturn with “significant uncertainty” about the timing and strength of a recovery.

