A Michigan native who most recently worked as an executive for Indianapolis' regional economic development plan will take over as the CEO of the Detroit Regional Partnership.

The current head of the nascent economic engine for Southeast Michigan, Barry Matherly, is leaving the region due to family relocation requirements. Maureen Krauss, former chief economic development officer of the Indianapolis Chamber, will replace him.

Barry Matherly (Photo: DTE Energy)

"I am excited to lead the Detroit Regional Partnership — an organization that is so critically important to job creation and the region's economy," Krauss said in a statement. "I look forward to implementing the strategy with a laser focus on good jobs for all."

Krauss will play a similar role in the 11-county region in Detroit as she had in Indiana. There, she oversaw Accelerate Indy, helping attract businesses and jobs to the nine-country region. She also led the city's finalist bid for Amazon.com Inc.'s second headquarters.

Her work in Indianapolis resulted in more than $1.5 billion in new investment in year one. Her third year in Indianapolis saw the largest job and investment growth period in 20 years.

Krauss also formerly worked as an executive for the Detroit Regional Chamber responsible for leading business attraction.

"Her prior work in Macomb and Oakland Counties, experience at the Detroit Regional Chamber, and strong relationship with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation will enable Maureen to hit the ground running and take our work to the next level," said Gerry Anderson, founding chair of the partnership and DTE Energy Co.'s executive chairman. "We're excited to bring Maureen back home."

Matherly joined the partnership in November 2018 when it was formed. He established and staffed the new organization and created an economic development strategy to diversify the regional economy. Matherly will continue through July to ensure a smooth transition.

"I enjoyed my time in Michigan and am disappointed I have to leave earlier than intended," Matherly said in a statement, "but I am proud of the team we have developed and the work that has been done to date."

bnoble@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @BreanaCNoble

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/2020/06/17/maureen-krauss-replaces-barry-matherly-detroit-regional-partnership-ceo/3210565001/