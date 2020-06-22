Michigan-based Gorman's Home Furnishings & Interior Design is shutting down its Shelby Township location over a leasing issue.

The 30,000 square-foot store on Hall Road near Lakeside Mall will hold an invitation-only liquidation sale on Thursday and Friday, which will open to the general public on Saturday. All employees of the Shelby location will be moved to other Gorman's locations.

Gorman's Home Furnishings & Interior Design will hold a liquidation sale this week at its Shelby Township location on Hall Road. (Photo: Gorman's)

The closure comes after Gorman's was unable to reach "mutually agreeable lease terms" with the Shelby landlord, according to a press release. The retailer looked for another location but didn't find the right fit.

“This is a lease issue and nothing more," said Tom Lias, Gorman's president and CEO, in the press release. "Gorman’s is in the best financial position of its 80-year existence. Our real estate is mostly owned and we carry no debt, but we’re closely assessing the terms of our leased properties. We are a very strong organization and expect to be around to serve our customers for a very long time."

Lias said research found that many of their Shelby customers were coming from the Troy area. Gorman's recently completed a $200,000 renovation of its Troy location.

Lias didn't rule out that Gorman's, which has locations in Novi, Troy, Southfield and Grand Rapids, may open another location in southeast Michigan.

"We haven’t ruled anything out just yet," he said.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

